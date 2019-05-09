Charles M. Wolf, 81, Foreston

August 17, 1937 - May 6, 2019

Charles M. Wolf, 81, of Foreston, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. The wishes of Charles were to not have any services.

Charles was born to Frank and Gertrude (Reibestein) Wolf on August 17, 1937, in Princeton, MN. He met and married Lois Kaufert on June 11, 1960, at the Lutheran Church in Milaca, MN.

He and Lois raised their two children on the farm in Princeton. Later, they moved to Long Prairie and finally to Foreston. He was a truck driver for 46 years and retired from Sandberg and Sons Trucking in Long Prairie. Charles enjoyed mowing lawn, fishing, gardening, and farming. He especially loved John Deere tractors.

Charles is survived by his children, Gregory (Monica) of Princeton and Pamela (Carl) Johnson of Milaca; his sister, Catherine Mager of St. Michael; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; and his brother, Frank.