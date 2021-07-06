Charles “Chuck” Erickson, 80, Little Falls

December 12, 1940 - July 4, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Erickson, age 80, passed away on July 4, at his home in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Office of the Dead prayer at 5:00 P.M. followed by the Parish Prayers at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Charles Erickson was born December 12, 1940 in Morris, Minnesota to the late Lennart Walter and Angeline Agnes (Rudnicki) Erickson. At the age of nine the family moved to Little Falls. Charles attended Little Falls High School with the graduating class of 1959. He worked for the Red Owl grocery in Little Falls during his high school days. Charles moved to Minneapolis and worked at Aluma Craft until returning to Little Falls in 1966. He was united in marriage to Kathleen "Kathy" St. Onge on June 3, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Belle Prairie. He started his career at Hennepin Paper Company in Little Falls where he would work for the next 32 years. He was a skilled tradesman millwright and was often on call 24 hours a day. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, vintage muscle cars, traveling, trips to North Central Speedway near Brainerd, casino trips and a casual drive around town to see what was new or where the fish were biting. For many years Chuck, Kathy and boys spent their free time at Sherwood Forest Campground near Mille Lacs Lake. His boys remember the annual fishing trips together to various states and lakes. They also recall a selfless dedicated "Hockey Dad", to include leading the caravan to away games, occasionally through snowstorms, and helping to flood local outdoor rinks so the boys could skate. Charles had a special way of making others feel welcome as well as reaching out to neighborhood kids with humble beginnings as his own. Charles also had a fondness for the neighbors and enjoyed a good visit and laugh. Charles was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls and Knights of Columbus. He was a faithful donor to the local blood bank.

Left to Cherish his Memory are his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Erickson of Little Falls, sons, Curtis Erickson of Brooklyn Park, Mark Erickson of Little Falls, Craig (Melissa) Erickson of Sartell, Troy (Kathleen) Erickson of Roseville; grandchildren, Ashly and Meade Erickson, Paige and Alea Erickson, Aviva and Fiona Erickson; great-grandchildren, Everett and Delilah Bautch; siblings, Bruce (Renee) Erickson of Little Falls, Bill (Patsy) Erickson of Little Falls, Brian Erickson of Royalton, Judy (Bob) Christensen of Buffalo, Mary Wenzel of Pennsylvania and Beth Erickson of Pierz; sisters and brothers in law, Patty (Dick) Tedford of Little Falls, Jeddy St. Onge of Little Falls, Don (Lynn) St. Onge of Little Falls, Wally (Becky) St. Onge of Little Falls, Theresa (John) Stout of Little Falls, George (Kathy) St. Onge of Fort Ripley, Laura (Gary) Block of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lennart (1975) and Angeline (1995); sister, Rochelle Erickson (2017); sister-in-law, Judy St. Onge (2000) and mother and father-in-law, Irving (2015) and Margaret St. Onge (2012).