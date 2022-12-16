Charles “Charley” C. Stimler, 79, Sauk Rapids

December 24, 1942 – December 15, 2022

Charles “Charley” C. Stimler, age 79, died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, Minnesota

Charley was born December 24, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN to Joseph A. and Gladys M. (Grimm) Stimler. He worked as a printer in Omaha, NE and at the St. Cloud Times until his retirement. Charley was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and very devoted to his religious beliefs.

Charley was a joy to be around. His smile was contagious and he made friends easily. Charley enjoyed swimming at “The Club” and getting together with family and friends. He loved celebrating life each and every day.

Survivors include his brother, Pat (Joyce) Stimler of St. Cloud, MN; two nieces; one nephew; three great nieces; and three great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one great niece.