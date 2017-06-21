Charles A. Hess, 82, Sauk Rapids, formerly Wadena and Sartell

August 23, 1934 - June 19, 2017

Charles August Hess was born August 23, 1934 in Wilmette, Ill to Emil and Mary (Goder) Hess. He married Ruth Rose Spiczka on September 17, 1953 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Charles was self employed in the towing business for many years. He lived in Wisconsin, Georgia and Wadena before moving to Sartell in 2007 and most recently, Sauk Rapids. Charles enjoyed repairing old cars and working in the automotive industry.