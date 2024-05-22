Charlene Ann (Heinen) Longley Harris, 73, St. Cloud

February 11, 1951 - May 12, 2024

Charlene Ann (Heinen) Longley Harris, age 73, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2024 at home in St. Cloud, MN.

Survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Craig Harris; brothers Donald Heinen and Dale Heinen (LuAnne); sister Donna Melody (Jerry); brother-in-laws Lelan Harris (Julie) and Rodney Harris (Mary); and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Esther Heinen.

Char was born on February 11, 1951. She was a graduate of North High School in Minneapolis, class of 1969. In 1994, Char suffered a traumatic brain injury with additional long-term physical disability. Char subsequently overcame two different types of cancer. A major life turning point was in 2001 when Char met Craig at their shared workplace in downtown St. Paul. They fell in love and were married in July 2004.

Char lived her life with an indomitable and fundamentally cheerful spirit. It was characterized by a love for animals -- from bunnies and chinchillas, to dogs and cats, to cheetahs and elephants -- a passion for coffee and baking, plus wry jokes and an endearing smile.

A memorial service will be held on May 29, 2024 at 11:30 AM at:

Hope Presbyterian Church

132 Portland Avenue

Richfield, MN

Interment will be at a later date at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery in Duluth, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials go to JD Home Healthcare, Inc. (St. Cloud, MN) as they were instrumental in providing Char with excellent care in her final days.