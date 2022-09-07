Charges: St. Cloud Man Stabbed McDonald’s Manager During Fight

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of stabbing a fast food worker after a fight broke out inside the restaurant.

Nineteen-year-old Arieon Smith is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called to the McDonald's at 2120 Division Street West on Saturday. Officers arrived to find a male manager who had been stabbed one time in the chest. Witnesses at the scene say several people were involved in a fight when the manager was stabbed.

Police used surveillance video to determine Smith was the stabbing suspect.

Court records show Smith provided police a statement and admitted to getting into a fight with McDonald's staff and stabbing one person. Smith also said he couldn't remember what he did with the knife after the assault.

Court records do not address the victim's condition.

