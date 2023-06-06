Changes in MN Medical Cannabis Laws

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The legalization of marijuana in Minnesota has caused some changes in the state’s medical marijuana laws.

Among the changes:

The annual enrollment fee will be dropped on July 1st,

A patient will be able to qualify once every three years, instead of the annual certification,

The initial diagnosis can be done over telemedicine,

Medical cannabis will continue to be tax-free, while recreational marijuana will be taxed at 10%.

The age for registered caregivers to purchase cannabis flowers will be lowered from 21 to 18.

Medical cannabis patients enrolled in programs in other states will be able to purchase medical cannabis in Minnesota through the visiting patient option.

The changes will be phased in over the next few years. For a complete list of the changes, visit the Minnesota Department of Health here.

