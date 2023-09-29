Chad L. Diederich, 47, Rice

October 2, 1975 - September 28, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Chad L. Diederich, age 47, who passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. Rev. Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Chad was born October 2, 1975 in St. Cloud to Alvin and Linda (McKenzie) Diederich. He lived in the Rice area all of his life, was a welder for Polar Manufacturing, and worked as a union laborer in water and sewer. Chad was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Local Laborers Union # 563. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time and guiding his family. Chad was a loving, supportive, kind, and caring person. He was very proud of his children. He always put others first, and would do anything for anyone.

Survivors include his children, Brittany Diederich of Rice, Destiny Diederich of Waite Park, and Hunter Diederich of Rice; step-children, Kayla Manthey of Grand Rapids and Danyell Wong of Eden Valley; step-grandchildren, Alyanna and Oaklynn; mother, Linda of Rice; sister, Jennifer (Brian) Shields of Maple Lake; nephews, Ryan and Brandon; great niece, Brinley; and great nephew, Grayson. Chad was preceded in death by his father, Alvin on May 17, 1997; and his grandparents.