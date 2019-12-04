Chad A. Evenson, 49, Sartell

September 8, 1970 – December 3, 2019

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rice Lake Cemetery, Hanska, MN.

Chad was born September 8, 1970 in St. Cloud, MN to Larry K. and Linda J. (Pierce) Evenson. He attended school in the Cold Spring school district, graduating from ROCORI in 1989. Chad was employed by Cashwise and St. Cloud State University. He loved to cook, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed biking, walking and movies. Chad loved his first car, a Ford Thunderbird. He was also a volunteer for Tri-County Humane Society.