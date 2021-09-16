Central MN’s Most Expensive Home Is In Grey Eagle [PHOTOS]

If you've ever wondered what roughly $2.5 million will buy you, look no further than central Minnesota's most expensive home on the market right now.

The mega mansion is located at 44496 Birch Park Circle on Big Birch Lake in Grey Eagle and comes with a price tag that's just as huge. It'll cost you $2,495,000. That's some serious lottery money.

The 10,088 square foot space comes with five bedrooms and an impressive seven bathrooms. According to the listing on Zillow, "this is a one-of-a-kind, original owner home … no expense was spared during the construction of this amazing home and anyone who enjoys entertaining would be absolutely in love with this home & property."

This home is so fancy that it's got something I've never even heard of before...two powder bathrooms.

The kitchen is very large with an open concept and stone countertops. There's also a room off the kitchen used as a pantry. A beautiful spiral staircase is a main focal point connecting the multiple levels of the home. Inside you'll find a room being used as a gym, next to the sauna.

Outside there's plenty of space to lounge and enjoy the views of Big Birth Lake. There's a large deck big enough for hosting whatever event you want. The deck also has an outdoor fireplace.

On the main level, there's a large patio with extra seating and a hot tub. And, there's plenty of garage space for your toys...there's even a garage stall for a large camper...or tour bus. The property is 1.43 acres of land and roughly 200+ feet of lakeshore.

If you've got the cash and you want this home, it's listed with Vicki Meyer of Central MN Realty LLC. It's MLS ID #6012508.

It's one of those homes you have to see to believe. Now, excuse me while I go check out the numbers on my lottery ticket.