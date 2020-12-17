Central MN Restaurants Offering Christmas Meals To-Go

Christmas this year may look a little different. If you're feeling the pressure of cooking your own holiday meal...maybe just don't. Let some of central Minnesota's finest restaurants take care of it all for you. All you need to do is pickup your order, re-heat, eat and then repeat (the eat part). Check out the local restaurants offering up Christmas meals to-go.

Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill: They're serving up a special Christmas menu to go including; oven baked ham, chicken, roasted potatoes and gravy, traditional stuffing, buttery corn, dinner rolls and butter and chocolate peppermint dream cake. A family dinner for two costs $29 and a family of 4 will cost $51. You must pre-order by Sunday, December 20 by calling 320-253-7825 (Sartell location), or 320-281-3911 (St. Cloud location).

Coyote Moon Grille: They're offering a fully cooked meal ready for your gathering. It comes with re-heating instructions. For $99 plus tax you'll get; 10 popovers with honey butter, au gratin potatoes, sliced honey baked ham, chicken alfredo pasta, roast beef and gravy and buns to make sandwiches with roast beef. It'll serve up to 4 people. You'll need to pick up your order on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All orders need to be made no later than Monday, Dec. 21 by calling 320-257-6500.

Granite City Food &Brewery: They'll be serving up home cooking for the holidays. They've got an option that serves 4 to 5 people for $79.99 or a holiday feast that serves 8 to 10 people for $159.99. It's available to order until January 8, 2021.

Green Mill: They're serving up a fully cooked Christmas feast that includes; chicken parmesan, your choice of veggie alfredo or rigatoni bolognese, green bean almondine, pecan craisin salad and fresh bread and herb butter. Your order needs to be placed by December 19 at 5 p.m. The meal is $69.99 plus tax and serves four to six people.

Fisher's Club in Avon: They're offering a take home, heat and eat meal deal. You'll get slow roasted and sliced brisket, hickory smoked pit ham, seasoned mashed red potatoes and gravy, green beans almondine, roasted corn and bacon, homemade mac and cheese and dinner rolls. Christmas dinner add-ons include; half or full rack of BBQ ribs, marinated shrimp cocktail, key lime pie, fudge brownie, cheesecake and peppermint kissed pie (by the slice or whole). You can order a serving for 2 for $38, a serving for 4 for $76, a serving for 6 for $114 or a serving of up for up to 8 for $1152. You must pre-order by Monday, Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. You can call Fisher's Club at 320-356-7372. Pickup is Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Old Capital Tavern: They're offering; smoked prime rib for $25, smoked brisket for $50, smoked BBQ ribs for $50 and smoked ham for $40. Your meat item includes mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread, dinner salad and a shared dessert. Your meal will feed up to 2 people. You must order by Sunday, Dec. 20. You can pick your food up on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Copper Lantern Family Restaurant: They're serving up a Christmas dinner for up to 4 people for $100 that includes; prime rib, bacon wrapped shrimp appetizer, french onion soup, butter whipped mashed potatoes, asparagus and garlic rolls. You must order before Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. Pickup will be Wednesday, Dec. 23rd between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The White Horse: They've got several options. They've got two appetizer options. You can order wings for $20 with your choice of sauce or spinach and artichoke dip for $30. Their dinner options include; Ziti and meatballs (beef, pork and lamb meatballs with house made marinara, ricotta, mozzarella and ziti noodles) that feed up to 6 people for $75, totdish which serves up to 6 people for $85 (sirloin with wild rice, mushrooms, carrots, peas and corn in a homemade gravy topped with cheese), or a rack of lamb for $45 (20 oz/8 rib lamb rack in a garlic herb marinade). You can buy a quart of sausage and cabbage soup for $15. Their dessert options include Sopapilla for up to 10 people for $50 and M&M sopapilla for up to 10 people for $50. Your order must be placed by Saturday, Dec. 19. Pickup will be Wednesday, Dec. 23. Their number is 257-7775.