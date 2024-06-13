Central MN Golfers Battle Rain to Finish State Meet

The Class 2-A State boys and girls golf meet was shortened to 9 holes after a 4-hour weather delay. The Cathedral boys golf team finished 8th with a 2-round total of 490 after shooting a 159 Wednesday. The Class AA meet was played at the Ridges and Sand Creek in Jordan, Class AAA was played at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids and Class A was held at Pebble Creek in Becker.

Individual Results

Class AA Boys Golf:

Zac Kuezer (Albany) 37(2nd round) 110(Total) (tied for 5th)

Nathan Schuver (Cathedral) 36, 116 (tied for 20th)

Vincent Gebhardt (Cathedral) 37, 119 (tied for 33rd)

Tyler Smith (Foley) 41, 122 (tied for 46th)

Gavin Dahle (Annandale) 37, 124 (tied for 56th)

Ben Petroske (Cathedral) 44, 128 (tied for 75th)

Bo Schmidt (Cathedral) 44, 129 (tied for 78th)

Brady Andvik (Cathedral) 43, 130 (tied for 80th)

Luke Herker (Cathedral) 43, 132 (84th)

Class A Boys Golf:

Dylan Sauer-Sundly (St. Cloud Christian) 79, 161 (tied for 28th)

Sophia Anderson of Albany (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) Sophia Anderson of Albany (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson) loading...

Class AA Girls Golf:

Sophia Anderson (Albany) 43, 121 (tied for 13th)

Avery Maus (Kimball) 41, 131 (tied for 38th)

Madi Ramler (Albany) 43, 135 (tied for 47th)

Whitney LeBlanc (Pierz) 55, 142 (60th)

Class AAA Girls Golf:

Shayla Nordlund (Sartell) 76, 157 (tied for 16th)

Layla Mathews (Becker) 82, 176 (63rd)