Central Minnesota Youth Soccer is moving ahead after their announced purchase of Selke Field. CMYSA President Emily Willeart joined me on WJON. She says they purchased the property for $350,000 and have taken access of the property this week. Willeart says "It's a dream come true... I love Selke Field and its space". She says it's a real "game changer" for their soccer organization and the community.

Community Support

Willeart says she has come across many people in the community who've said they are really happy that CMYSA has purchased the property and intends to keep it greenspace. She indicates CMYSA intends to maintain the wall and fix it in locations where it is necessary. Willeart says the south side of the wall near University Drive is leaning and needs attention. She indicates they plan to put the repairs out for bids soon.

Use of the Space

The Selke Field space allows for 6 full size soccer fields on the property. Willeart intends to offer the field more TLC by fully irrigating the field. She says St. Cloud State maintained the field but didn't go above and beyond in recent years. Willeart says they intend to leave the softball field as is for now but could turn that space into parking with a chain link fence near that part of the property. If they allowed for parking within the wall the chain link fence could be removed for a drive-in space.

Community Event

Central Minnesota Youth Soccer currently supports 1,100 kids between their recreation and travel programs. CMYSA hosts the MYSA state tournament each summer. By having their own facility, Willeart hopes to expand the amount of teams they will be able to bring in. They intend to host a fall tournament and are planning to host a community event September 21. Willeart says they are inviting the community to come to the facility on September 21, they'll grill some hot dogs and play some kick ball.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emily, click below.