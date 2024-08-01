Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Applications

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local organizations are invited to apply for one of two grants. The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grant rounds.

The Central Minnesota Women's Fund Grant provides funding to projects that focus on girls ages 10-18, women experiencing adversity, and elder women.

The Julianne Williams Fund promotes self-esteem, safety, confidence, and overall empowerment of girls and young women through outdoor activities.

For both grants programs and projects must be a 501(c)3 nonprofit, school or government entity within a 30-mile radius of St. Cloud.

The application process is open through September 30th.

The Women's Fund granted a total of $150,000 last year and the Julianne Williams Fund granted $15,000 to local organizations.

The Women's Fund is supported by local donors through direct donations and through proceeds from the annual fundraiser Dancing with Our Stars.

