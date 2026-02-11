ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota unemployment rate rose to 5.4 percent in December. That's up from 3.3 percent a year earlier. This marks the highest December rate since 2020.

Of the 32 workforce development professionals in Central Minnesota who completed the Job Search Experience survey in January, just over 56 percent said it was somewhat harder or much harder to find employment compared to a year ago. That's compared to 52.5 percent who said the same thing in July of 2025.

Statewide, nearly 63 percent of CareerForce Staff and Partners who responded to the most recent Job Search Experience Survey said it was harder than a year ago for their job-seeking customers to find work.

Professionals say it is currently easier for people to get hired in food service positions, manufacturing production positions, as drivers, and health care support. It is harder to get hired into positions like office support staff, IT and math experts, creative professionals, and sales.