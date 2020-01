UNDATED -- There is a fresh coating of snow here in central Minnesota. The National Weather Service says our area generally had between two and four inches of new snow Monday.

Here is a look at some of the snowfall reports:

Orrock - 4 inches

Princeton - 3.5 inches

Pleasant Lake - 3.3 inches

Foreston - 3 inches

St. Cloud - 2.8 inches

Little Falls - 2.5 inches

Kimball - 2 inches