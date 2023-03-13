Central Minnesota Residents Can Save Big On Groceries Today In St. Cloud

FILL YOUR FREEZER & PANTRY

"Fare For All' will be in Saint Cloud on Monday, March 13th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 3:30- to 5:30 pm today.

You can save a whopping 40% or more on a variety of grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community.

This month's packages include:

MINI MEAT PACKAGES FOR $11

Classic beef franks 15 oz

pineapple and ginger chicken sausage 1lb

Ground beef 1 lb

Turkey Polska Sausage 13 oz

Chicken breasts 1.5 lb

MEGA MEAT PACKAGES FOR $25

Chicken drumsticks 4.5 lbs

Chicken tenders 1.5 lbs

Salmon portions 1 lb

Bone-in pork chops 1 lb

Local pork bratwurst 1 lb

Ground beef 1 lb

PRODUCE PACKS FOR $10

Russett Potatoes 5 lbs

Yellow Onions 2 lbs

Carrots 1 lb

Gala apples 4 count

Naval oranges 4 count

Lemons 2 count

Grape tomatoes 1 pint

BRUNCH BOXES FOR $35

Thick sliced bacon 48 oz

Wild rice blueberry sausage link 10 oz

Mild pork sausage 1 lb

Breaded shrimp 1 lb

Hashbrowns 16 oz

Shredded Colby jack cheese 16 oz

Diced Green Peppers 10 oz

Cinnamon Rolls36 oz

HOT BUYS INCLUDE:

Locally made maple syrup 8 oz for $6

FARE FOR ALL IS FOR EVERYONE!

The program is a low-cost grocery sales program that offers fresh produce and frozen meats at affordable prices. I've gone many times to different locations and saved on items that I really like. Things like turkey hotdogs, brats, pork chops, pork tenderloin, potatoes, apples...The list goes on and on.

NUTRITIOUS FOOD FROM MINNESOTA BUSINESSES AND GROWERS

The program was started so that everyone has access to healthy and affordable food. Many times the foods that are the most accessible are not necessarily nutritious. The Fare For All program aims at changing that for people here in central Minnesota.

NO REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us that work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.

Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone that comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those that utilize the program.

No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.

LOCATION IN SAINT CLOUD, MONDAY, MARCH 13TH, 2023

Salem Lutheran Church

3:30 to 5:30 pm

90 Riverside Drive SE

Saint Cloud MN 56304

