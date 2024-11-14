Nearly Quarter Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It wasn't much, but at least a little bit of rain fell in central Minnesota on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .23 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

For the month of November, we're now at .44 of an inch of rain, which is .25 of an inch below normal.

For the fall months of September, October, and November combined we're at 1.95 inches of rain.  That puts this fall as the 3rd driest on record.

Driest falls on record in St. Cloud:
#1).  .61 in 1952
#2).  1.92 in 1923
#3).  1.95 in 2024
#3).  1.95 in 1976

As for snowfall, St. Cloud has had 2.5 inches so far.  That fell on Halloween.

We're 0.8 inches below normal for snowfall so far this season.

There are signs pointing to next week being a wet week with a 60 percent chance of rain on Monday, a 80 percent chance on Tuesday, and a 60 percent chance on Wednesday.

