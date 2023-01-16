Central Minnesota Employer Strategies to Retain Workers

The job market continues to be a job seeker market with over 8,900 open jobs on JobSpot according to Gail Cruikshank. Gail is the Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation who joined me on WJON. Gail's strategies are below.

Top 5 Management strategies to enhance retention/engagement in your work place

Cultivate trust and accountability

Evaluation of productivity and performance.

Move from managing to coaching building performance models that encourage candid conversations, provide continuous feedback, offer clear expectation on goals and outcomes, validate employees are on track and encourage self-directed employee improvement.

Empower employees to make right decisions, accelerating innovation and nimbleness.

Build a culture focusing on retaining employees

Employees have evolving expectations about what they want from their employers, and businesses need to listen.

Build employee feedback mechanisms Company designed new employee offerings co-designed by employees, removed degree requirements from 90% of roles. Resulted in 30% increase in new applications/hires.



Support Employee Well-being

Flexibility to work while caring for themselves or family without sacrificing one or the other is critical

Address employee burnout, focus on mental health support programs

Access to wellness coaches, allowing sabbaticals, providing financial counseling and sharing resources

Improve Child Care Options Working mothers and other caregivers have been disproportionately impacted by pandemic Women leaders leaving companies at the highest rates ever. Expanded childcare benefits from employers is a deciding factor in retention Business leaders can play a larger role to help solve our child care crisis by enhancing child care options.



Leverage the Metaverse Develop creative ways to continually engage, support, and train managers and employees. Tools such as virtual reality. Adapting a coaching mindset and supporting employees via creative solutions will help leaders by more effective. Pandemic has taught all of us that everything about work life could be different.



If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation it is available below.