Central Minnesota Drug Bust Seizes Several Pounds of Meth

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Investigators seized a lot of alleged methamphetamine in a drug bust in Brainerd.

On Thursday, the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) executed a search warrant in Brainerd as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale, distribution, and trafficking of methamphetamine in the Crow Wing County area.

As a result of this operation, investigators seized approximately 8.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $30,000.

A Brainerd man was arrested at the scene and is now facing multiple felony-level controlled substance charges.

LADID is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force made up of officers from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Department, and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department.

