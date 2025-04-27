Central Minnesota Drug Bust Seizes Several Pounds of Meth
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Investigators seized a lot of alleged methamphetamine in a drug bust in Brainerd.
On Thursday, the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) executed a search warrant in Brainerd as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale, distribution, and trafficking of methamphetamine in the Crow Wing County area.
As a result of this operation, investigators seized approximately 8.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $30,000.
A Brainerd man was arrested at the scene and is now facing multiple felony-level controlled substance charges.
Get our free mobile app
LADID is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force made up of officers from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Brainerd Police Department, Baxter Police Department, and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- St. Cloud Company Specializing in Theater Commercials Expanding
- Multi-Million Project, Pickleball Coming To Whitney Regional Park
LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations
Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz