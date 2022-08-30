Central Minnesota, Do I Have An Unpopular [Opinion]? The PSL Isn’t That Great
Today I may have said the unthinkable for some...
Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't that great
*GASP* can you believe I said that on the day the PSL comes back to Starbucks? But it's true, to me the Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't that great, as a matter of fact I will go as far as to say I don't like them at all!
But I believe that's okay. We don't all have to like the same thing. There is no doubt in my mind that it's possible there is something I really like, that you could dislike as much as I do PSLs.
Why the dislike of pumpkin spice latte's. Honestly, I can't quite put my finger on it. I've never been a fan of anything pumpkin flavored for as long as I can remember. Don't like pumpkin pie, pumpkin flavored pudding, Twinkies, cereal, and a countless number of other items that have sprung from the PSL craze and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
With all that said, I was curious on who was getting on the train of ordering their first PSL of the season, so I asked social media:
No surprise to see a response such as this:
Followed by a couple others who like PSLs BUT had this to say:
One response had a refreshing take on it:
And lastly I found there are others who think like me:
Whether you love PSLs, like them, are meh about them or down right don't like them, you do you and own it, the way I own that I am going to enjoy, instead of a PSL, an Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato...WHEN I'm willing to let summer go.
