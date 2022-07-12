Central Minnesota American Legion Baseball Scores – July 12th, 2022

LEGION BASEBALL REPORT

GOPHER CLASSIC

SARTELL POST #277 6 MINNEAPOLIS POST #1 1

(Saturday July 9th)

The Sartell Legion defeated their foe Post #1 of Minneapolis, backed by nine hits, including a double and a pair of triples. They played very good defense, in support of their starting pitcher, righty Jackson Vos, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Sartell Legion offense was led by Gavin Schulte, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jackson Vos was hit twice by a pitch. Tory Lund went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Minneapolis Post #1 was Tom Tondra, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Tom Tondra, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and G. Jensen went 1-for-4. Anthony Meth earned a walk, Elias Solberg and H. Johnson both were hit by a pitch.

SARTELL POST # 277 5 POST #15 1

(Saturday July 9th)

Sartell Legion defeated Post 15, backed by eleven hits, including a double and a triple. They put up three big runs in the first inning and two more in the fifth inning. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tory Lund, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Vos went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Gavin Schulte went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Gross went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Haus had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Dylan Simones went 2-for-4.

SARTELL POST #277 8 KELLY RYAN PRIDE POST #1 0 0

(Sunday July 10th)

Sartell won their third game of the tournament over Kelly Ryan Pride Legion, they collected nine hits, including a double. They played error free baseball in support of their pitcher righty Ethan Acker, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Gavin Schulte, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Tory Lund went 2-for-3. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carson Gross went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Calen O’Connell was credited for a RBI, Will Thompson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Dylan Simones scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for Kelly Ryan Pride was T. Wajda, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and three walks. J. Camp threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Their offense included B. McGill, he went

1-for-2, B. Silvain went 1-for-2 and P. Truscott earned a walk.

SARTELL LEGION POST #277 7 EXCELSIOR SENIOR LEGION POST 259 5

(Sunday July 10th)

The Sartell legion won their fourth game of the weekend with a big win over Excelsior Post 259. They collected eleven hits, including a double and they played very good defense. The legion starting pitcher lefty Tory Lund threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Geiger closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Legions offense was led by Gavin Schulte, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base. Austin Henrichs went

3-for-4 for a RBI, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Calen O’Connell went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Lewis had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and Blake Haus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Simones earned a walk and he scored a run.

The staring pitcher for the Excelsior Legion was Kieran Haaland, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. B. Singh threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. A. Swenson threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Hennen, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Braden Storts went 2-for-3, he scored a run, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Will Koeppen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake Margo went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake McCuskey went 1-for-3 for a RBI he earned a walk, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Ryan Kloster went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and D. Letto went

1-for-3.

Friday July 8th)

ALBANY POST #428 8 NLS POST #545/537 3

ALBANY POST #228 3 NLS POST #545/537 0

Thursday July 7

Foley Post #298 7 St. Cloud 76ers Post #76 0

Monday July 11th

Little Falls Post #46 8 St. Cloud Chutes Post #76 2