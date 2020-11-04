CentraCare Warns of Phone Scam Using Their Name

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is alerting the community about a new scam circulating in the St. Cloud area. It comes through a phone call where the scammers "spoof" your caller ID to show the phone number belonging to CentraCare Medical Alert Service.

CentraCare says the callers do not identify themselves and begin to request information.

The phone number is not affiliated with CentraCare Medical Alert Service and CentraCare says to be wary of callers asking for personal information. They encourage you to hang up and call the direct line at (320) 255-5700.

CentraCare Medical Alert Service provides in-home and mobile help button systems and medication dispensers.