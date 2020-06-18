CentraCare to Resume Pediatric In-Person Well-Child Visits

ST. CLOUD -- Starting Monday, CentraCare will result in-person visits for pediatric patients of all ages. This includes well-child exams, sports physicals and immunization appointments.

CentraCare Family Medicine Physician Libby Brever says they are ready to see their young patients.

The pandemic has delayed care for more than 50 percent of the local pediatric population. The pediatricians and family medicine providers at CentraCare are here to take care of the children in the area.

Patients who are due for routine care will be called or you can schedule an appointment by calling 320-200-3200.

If you don't feel comfortable coming into the clinic, CentraCare will continue to offer drive through vaccines to ensure kids stay up-to-date on their shots.