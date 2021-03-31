CentraCare to Reopen Urgent Care in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Starting Thursday CentraCare will reopen its Urgent Care location in south St. Cloud.

CentracCare South Urgent Care, located at 1301 33rd Street South, provides after hours care for minor illnesses and injuries.

Patients can visit for conditions like cold and flu, stitches, pink eye, skin issues and other conditions.

Andrew Huxley is the Senior Director of Convenience Care and Pediatrics at CentraCare. He says they are excited to provide additional care/services to the community.

The reopening of this location will bring additional options for night and weekend care to the community in south St. Cloud and the surrounding areas.

Walk-in visits will be allowed weekdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The facility has been closed over the last year due to the pandemic.