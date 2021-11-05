CentraCare Ready to Vaccinate 5-11 Year Olds

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris says they are ready to vaccinate 5-11 year-olds with most of their facilities set to go on Monday. He says some locations have started with these vaccinations of a lower dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Morris says 5-11 year-olds can get this vaccine at their regular clinic. He says this vaccine can be administered during regular child visits. Morris encourages young people to get up to date on all of their shots at the same time they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He says it is safe to get these shots at the same visit.

Get our free mobile app

Morris says the CentraCare South Point office will also be administering COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds. He says those opportunities will start Monday. He schedule appointments Morris says to call 320-200-3200. Morris says the vaccine is safe and effective for kids. He says most kids don't typically suffer the severe symptoms that older people and those with underlying conditions do, this could help prevent the spread of the virus.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris about vaccinations it is available below.