CentraCare Looking for Homemade Masks, Caps

ST. CLOUD — CentraCare is asking the public to donate homemade masks and caps for staff and patients to use out in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CentraCare provides medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) in the workplace. The healthcare system is in need of high-thread count, cotton masks as well as bouffant caps for health care workers, long-term care facility residents and patients to wear while shopping for food or picking up other supplies out in the community.

There are several drop-off locations for PPE available across central Minnesota for these donations. CentraCare also offers specific patterns for face masks and bouffant caps. For more information on both, visit CentraCare's website.