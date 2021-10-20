CentraCare issued a vaccine mandate for employees in August. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He said in the past week they started the vaccination process of another 120 employees bringing their total vaccination numbers to just under 80% of their staff vaccinated. Morris says he doesn't expect to lose more than 5% of their employees due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Morris says the expectation is that all that have not started the vaccination process need to start that by November 1st. CentraCare is allowing for medical and religious exemptions for those who qualify. Morris says he is expecting the number to be low for those getting a medical or religious exemption. Those choosing not to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the required time period will be placed on non paid leave with the opportunity to return if their position isn't filled. People are not technically being fired but they cannot return until they have been vaccinated.

Dr. Morris says their experience with other health care facilities across the country is "that the number that end of leaving is very low." He says it is "single digit digit percentages." Morris says "100% of their staff will be either vaccinated or receive an approved exemption by the middle of December."

Morris says they are still dealing with a shortage of employees. He says in the last year and a half people have left the health care field for various reasons. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.