CentraCare and STRIDE Academy Partnering for Vaccine Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all ages is being held in St. Cloud this month.

CentraCare is partnering with STRIDE Academy for another set of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are open to all members of the greater St. Cloud community ages five and up.

Kids ages 5 to 11 will be eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card through the state’s “Kids Deserve a Shot” incentive program.

The first dose will be available from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at STRIDE Academy on Monday, February 7th. The second dose will be given out on February 28th.

