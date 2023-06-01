Celebrate Summer With Free Sidewalk Concert

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can enjoy some live music in downtown St. Cloud Thursday.

The Paramount Center for the Arts and Jules' Bistro are partnering to host the band Harper's Chord with a free 'celebration of summer sidewalk concert'. They'll set up under the Paramount marquee.

You can bring your own lawn chair. Or, reserve a table for access to the full Jules' Bistro food and beverage menu, however, seating will be limited. By law, alcoholic beverages may only be served and/or consumed at Jules' Bistro tables.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Paramount Gift Gallery will also be open during that time.

There's also live free music Thursday night across the river in Sauk Rapids with the first night of the Rock The Riverside concert series kicking off.

