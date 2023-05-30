Rock The Riverside Starts this Week in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Rock the Riverside in Sauk Rapids kicks off this week.

The weekly free summer concert series starts on Thursday and will be held every Thursday for 15 weeks through September 7th.

This week's musical acts are The Soupbones playing from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and then Strange Daze playing from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

All concerts are held at The Clearing in Southside Park along the Mississippi River. It is free to attend, you are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Beverage and food vendors are there but you can also bring in your own if you want.

Get our free mobile app

This is the third summer of the Rock The Riverside concert series in Sauk Rapids.

READ RELATED ARTICLES