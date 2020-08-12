Catholic Community Schools Move Ahead with In-Person Learning

ST. CLOUD – Catholic Community Schools will move forward with in-person learning this fall.

Classes are set to begin for elementary school students on September 1 and Cathedral High School students on September 8.

School officials say the decision follows state recommendations and was made after months of planning and preparation.

"Student and staff safety and addressing the holistic needs of our students to optimize learning has been the priority throughout our planning," said Scott Warzecha, President of CCS. "There is a clear consensus from both education and medical groups. We must keep in mind not only the risks associated with COVID-19 for in-person school programs, but also the known challenges and consequences of keeping students out of school."

Officials say classrooms and other school building spaces have been reconfigured and outfitted to meet safety precautions and capacity limits. The in-person learning plan is described as “fluid” and will accommodate distance learning or a hybrid of in-person and distance learning.

The Catholic Community Schools system includes: All Saints Academy in St. Cloud; Cathedral in St. Cloud; Holy Cross in Pearl Lake/Marty; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in St. Cloud; St. Francis Xavier in Sartell; St. Joseph; St. Katharine Drexel in St. Cloud; St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta; and St. Wendelin in Luxemburg/St. Augusta.