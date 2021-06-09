Catholic Charities Food Shelf To Provide In-Person Service Monday

ST. CLOUD -- After more than a year of providing walk-up services, Catholic Charities is opening back up.

Executive Director Steve Pareja says they're excited to welcome the community back into their spaces, especially their food shelf.

Starting Monday, we are going to be able to reopen our doors at the food shelf and allow people in. It is by appointment, so they need to go online or give us a call to make that appointment, but we are excited to have people coming in.

Pareja says besides the food shelf, they are also taking more in-person appointments at their Behavioral Health Clinic and plan to reopen congregate dining for their Senior Dining program soon.

Pareja says despite returning to normal, they still plan to continue to offer distant and remote services for some of their programs.

We've really taken the best of the best from what we've learned during COVID. So some programs we are still going to do distance if that works best, and others we will do a hybrid where people can come in and see us face to face.

Pareja says while he's grateful for the support over the last year, they're asking for businesses, churches, and individuals to continue to make a positive impact by either volunteering or making a donation so they can continue to serve the people of central Minnesota.

Last year, Catholic Charities served over 44,000 people throughout central Minnesota.