October 27, 1925 - July 15, 2022

Mass of Chistian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 25 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis for Catherine Scholen, 96 of Minneapolis and formerly of St. Cloud who died Friday, July 15, 2022 at Catholic Elder Care Center in Minneapolis. The Rev. Kevin McDonough will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1/2 hour prior to services from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM at the church in Minneapolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Catherine was born October 27, 1925 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Christine (Lemm) Scholen. She began her career at Fandel’s Department Store in St. Cloud and then moved to Minneapolis and was an assistant Hotel Manager at Marquette Inn. She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church in South Minneapolis.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Scheil of Maple Grove; granddaughter, Lindsey Kampf of Plymouth; great granddaughter, Scarlet Kampf and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jerome and Richard and sister Evelyn Teno.