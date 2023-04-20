Catherine M. Meierhofer, 82, Eden Valley

October 21, 1940 - April 17, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Catherine M. Meierhofer, age 82, who passed away Monday at Garden View Assisted Living in Watkins. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Catherine was born October 21, 1940 in St. Martin to Joseph and Catherine (Heinen) Rausch. She married Harold Meierhofer on January 30, 1969 in St. Cloud. Catherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a devoted sister. She attended St. Cloud Business College and worked as a bookkeeper before marrying and embracing life as a partner on the farm. For sixteen years she also worked at Litchfield Precision Components/Innovex. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Catherine enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, and gardening. Catherine was a mother first and foremost, a natural caregiver, faithful, and always put others before herself.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Greg (Ana) of Boston, MA, Carol Wiek of Nashville, TN, Ken (Sharri) of Kansas City, MO, Steve (Sharon) of Shorewood, Loren (Amanda) of Eden Valley, Dale of Rogers, and Kristi (Brian) Meglic of Shoreview; sisters and brother, Dorothy (Tom) Koshiol of St. Cloud, Jeanette Steichen of St. Joseph, and Donald (Maggie) Rausch of St. Martin; grandchildren, Derek (OdoFemi), Aaron, John, Ashley, Grace, Paige, Dylan, Caleb, Noella, Benjamin, Cole, Cooper, and Hudson; and great grandchildren, David and Amiyah. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold on November 23, 2021; son, Gary on January 26, 2023; sisters, Mildred Meierhofer, Arlene (Aloys “Red”) Meyer, and Margaret (Cyril) Scherer; and brother-in-law, John Steichen.