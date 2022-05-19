Cathedral to Introduce New International Students

Cathedral High School and Middle School has had international students in the past and will be introducing 8 new international students this coming fall. Christina Oliver is the Director of International Programs at Cathedral. She says the students range from Madrid, Spain, Minorca, Norway and 3 students from Korea. Oliver says they work with agencies that promote the opportunity of a United States high school experience. She says these students sometimes come for 3 years but sometimes come for just 1 year. Oliver says the pandemic slowed the program a bit over the past 2 years.

Oliver says her job is to sell Cathedral as a great experience for these international students. She says often times it can be a challenge because international students often are most interested in New York or California. Oliver says these students are looking for an American experience while living with Cathedral host families. She says Cathedral families volunteer for this hosting opportunity. Oliver says this is also great for their Central Minnesota based students because of what they can learn from these international students. She says most of these international students are high school students but on occasion they have some middle school students.

Oliver says Cathedral has a real strong connection with their Cathedral families which makes a program like this possible. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Christina Oliver and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan it is available below.