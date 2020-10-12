Catholic Community Schools to Continue In-Person Learning

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud area Catholic school students will continue to learn in person, despite other local public schools announcing plans to move toward distance learning.

Scott Warzecha, President of St. Cloud-based Catholic Community Schools, says school officials will closely monitor county COVID-19 case data in coming weeks and adjust the system’s learning model if necessary.

"Despite the recent climb in COVID-19 cases in Stearns and Benton County, we have seen very few cases,” Warzecha said. “The students who have been in close contact with those isolated cases and have quarantined for the required 14 days have remained healthy.”

Warzecha says distance learning will remain an option for all students.

Last week, St. Cloud Area School District 742 announced that, due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in local counties, students in grades six through twelve will fully transition into distance learning by Oct. 19.

The Catholic Community Schools system includes: All Saints Academy; Cathedral High School; Holy Cross; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; St. Francis Xavier; St. Joseph; Katharine Drexel; St. Mary Help of Christians; and St. Wendelin.