Cathedral Holding Socially-Distant Graduation This Week

ST. CLOUD -- With gathering sizes still restricted due to COVID-19, a local high school has made some changes to their graduation plans.

Cathedral High School had originally planned on holding a formal in-person graduation ceremony at River's Edge Convention Center, but will now be doing a socially-distant celebration instead.

On Thursday, graduating students and staff members will gather at St. Mary's Cathedral for both the baccalaureate mass and commencement ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m.

Parents and families are invited to watch a live-stream of the event from St. Augustine's Church. Bishop Donald Kettler will be presiding over the service.