Cathedral to Dedicate New Academic Building

ST. CLOUD -- After more than a year of construction, St. Cloud Cathedral is ready to hold a dedication ceremony and blessing Saturday for its new academic building.

A limited number of people are being allowed to attend, but you can watch the program through the school's YouTube channel starting at 10:00 a.m. Marketing and Communications spokeswoman Marit Ortega says it will include a blessing from Bishop Donald Kettler and a virtual tour of the new 38,000 square-foot addition.

The new academic building will include the administrative offices and be the new main entrance. It will also house the chapel, the visual arts program, and the engineering and sciences programs.

The school broke ground on the new $17-million addition in August 2019. It sits on top of what was once the school's parking lot and includes large windows with a view of the Mississippi River.

Students are expected to move in next week.