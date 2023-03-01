Cathedral Students Commit to College Athletics

Ten Cathedral students were recognized today for their plans to play college athletics after graduation. Coupled with D-1 signees Kellen Kinzer (Football-University of North Dakota) and Braden Lemke (Diving - University of Minnesota), 12 Cathedral student-athletes will be continuing their athletic careers collegiately.

They include:

Olivia Scheeler - Swimming and Diving - Gustavus

Kayla Sexton - Volleyball - UW-La C rosse

Taylar Schaefer - Gymnastics - UW-Stout

Ava Schmidt - Ice Hockey - Endicott College

Hope Schueller - Track & Field - UW-Eau Claire

Joseph Torborg - Lacrosse - still deciding which school

Emanuel Kutzera - Football and Track & Field - UW-La C rosse

Jacob Eickhoff - Track & Field - UW-Eau Claire

Trevor Fleege - Baseball - UW-Eau Claire

Jackson Phillip - Baseball - Crown College