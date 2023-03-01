Cathedral Students Commit to College Athletics
Ten Cathedral students were recognized today for their plans to play college athletics after graduation. Coupled with D-1 signees Kellen Kinzer (Football-University of North Dakota) and Braden Lemke (Diving - University of Minnesota), 12 Cathedral student-athletes will be continuing their athletic careers collegiately.
They include:
Olivia Scheeler - Swimming and Diving - Gustavus
Kayla Sexton - Volleyball - UW-La Crosse
Taylar Schaefer - Gymnastics - UW-Stout
Ava Schmidt - Ice Hockey - Endicott College
Hope Schueller - Track & Field - UW-Eau Claire
Joseph Torborg - Lacrosse - still deciding which school
Emanuel Kutzera - Football and Track & Field - UW-La Crosse
Jacob Eickhoff - Track & Field - UW-Eau Claire
Trevor Fleege - Baseball - UW-Eau Claire
Jackson Phillip - Baseball - Crown College