Cathedral Students Commit to College Athletics

photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan

Ten Cathedral students were recognized today for their plans to play college athletics after graduation.  Coupled with D-1 signees Kellen Kinzer (Football-University of North Dakota) and Braden Lemke (Diving - University of Minnesota), 12 Cathedral student-athletes will be continuing their athletic careers collegiately.

 They include:
Olivia Scheeler - Swimming and Diving - Gustavus
Kayla Sexton - Volleyball - UW-La Crosse
Taylar Schaefer - Gymnastics - UW-Stout
Ava Schmidt - Ice Hockey - Endicott College
Hope Schueller - Track & Field - UW-Eau Claire
Joseph Torborg - Lacrosse - still deciding which school
Emanuel Kutzera - Football and Track & Field - UW-La Crosse
Jacob Eickhoff - Track & Field - UW-Eau Claire
Trevor Fleege - Baseball - UW-Eau Claire
Jackson Phillip - Baseball - Crown College

