Cathedral Softball Takes 3rd at State Tourney

The Cathedral softball team finished off the season with a 3-1 win over St. Agnes Friday afternoon at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Ella Voit threw the complete game to earn the win. She scattering 4 hits, walked 1 and had 5 strikeouts. She finishes with 201 strikeouts on the season.

Get our free mobile app

Down 1-0, Mckenna Buckentine drove in the first run on a ground ball. Sam Dingmann gave the Crusaders the lead with a 2-out hit in the 6th inning and Tayla Vought drove in an insurance run in the 7th with a hit. Tayla Vought had 2 hits.

The Crusaders finish the season 24-3.