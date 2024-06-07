Cathedral Softball Falls in State Semis; Plays for 3rd Today

Cathedral softball lost 8-3 to Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial Thursday in the Class 2-A State Tournament Semifinals in North Mankato at Caswell Park.

Down 4-0, the Crusaders battled back in the 6th inning to make it 4-3 but Lake Crystal came back and scored 4 more runs to put the game away. Ella Voit took the loss giving up 2 earned runs, with 5 strikeouts. Liz Bell and Kyah Koenig each drove in a run with a hit for Cathedral. The Crusaders managed only 4 hits.

Cathedral will play St Agnes today(Friday) at 1:00 pm for 3rd place.