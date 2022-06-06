Cathedral, ROCORI Softball Set for State Tourney Thursday

The Cathedral softball team is seeded 5th in the upcoming Class AA state tournament to be played this week in North Mankato. The Crusaders will play 4th seeded Maple Lake at 9 a.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. If they will their first game they would play at 5 p.m. Thursday against either top seeded Proctor or Pipestone. Cathedral is 24-2.

ROCORI softball is unseeded heading into the Class AAA state tournament Thursday. The Spartans will play top seeded Winona at 11 a.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. If ROCORI can win their first game they would play either Chisago Lakes or Benilde-St. Margaret's at 5 p.m. Thursday. ROCORI is 14-8.