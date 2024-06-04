ROCORI Hoping 3rd Time Is a Charm at State Tourney

The ROCORI softball team is making their 3rd straight state tournament appearance at the Class 3-A State Tournament in North Mankato this week. The Spartans are 19-2, seeded 4th and will play 5th seeded St. Francis Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the State Quarterfinals. ROCORI head coach Derek Sauer joined me on WJON.

Sauer says they have an experienced, battle tested team, ready to make some noise this year. He believes the experience they've gained the last 2 seasons will help them this time around. Sauer expects to lean on sophomore ace pitcher Jessica Boos in their quarterfinal game and possibly throughout the tournament. Boos is also ROCORI's lead-off hitter. Senior catcher Brooklyn Hofer has been hitting 2nd for the Spartans followed by accomplished junior shortstop Sophia Hess.

ROCORI has also received contributions this season from Jenna Rieder, Maggie Primus, Mya Iten, Maddie Molitor, Maddie Hess and Sam Sufka.

ROCORI was 0-2 in the State Tournament in both 2022 and 2023 but the Spartans were unseeded both years. This year could be a different result. ROCORI has not played St. Francis this season but they do have 2 common opponents in Anoka and Orono. St. Francis beat both Anoka and Orono while ROCORI lost to Anoka but beat Orono.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Derek Sauer, it is available below.

Number Name Position Year 2 HUMBERT, EMMA 12 3 ILLIES, JORDYN 11 4 HENNEN, HAILEY 10 5 HESSE, MADYSON 11 6 ITEN, MYA 11 9 PRIMUS, MAGGIE 12 10 STANG, MORGAN 12 11 HOFER, BROOKLYN 12 12 BOOS, JESSICA 10 18 HESS, SOPHIA 11 22/17 KRAEMER, JENNA 12 21/22 MOLITOR, MADILYN 11 13 OLMSCHEID, HAILEE 12 23/27 RIEDER, JENNA 12 14 SUFKA, SAMANTHA 11 19 SALZBRUN, HAILEY 10 28/23 STORMS, ABBY 10 30/15 THEIS, ALAYNA 11