ROCORI Hoping 3rd Time Is a Charm at State Tourney

Brooklyn Hofer (photo - Timi Molitor)

The ROCORI softball team is making their 3rd straight state tournament appearance at the Class 3-A State Tournament in North Mankato this week.  The Spartans are 19-2, seeded 4th and will play 5th seeded St. Francis Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the State Quarterfinals.  ROCORI head coach Derek Sauer joined me on WJON.

Jessica Boos (photo - Timi Molitor)
Sauer says they have an experienced, battle tested team, ready to make some noise this year.  He believes the experience they've gained the last 2 seasons will help them this time around.  Sauer expects to lean on sophomore ace pitcher Jessica Boos in their quarterfinal game and possibly throughout the tournament.  Boos is also ROCORI's lead-off hitter.  Senior catcher Brooklyn Hofer has been hitting 2nd for the Spartans followed by accomplished junior shortstop Sophia Hess.

Jenna Rieder (photo - Timi Molitor)
ROCORI has also received contributions this season from Jenna Rieder, Maggie Primus, Mya Iten, Maddie Molitor, Maddie Hess and Sam Sufka.

ROCORI was 0-2 in the State Tournament in both 2022 and 2023 but the Spartans were unseeded both years.  This year could be a different result.  ROCORI has not played St. Francis this season but they do have 2 common opponents in Anoka and Orono.  St. Francis beat both Anoka and Orono while ROCORI lost to Anoka but beat Orono.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Derek Sauer, it is available below.

 

ROCORI Roster:

NumberNamePositionYear
2HUMBERT, EMMA12
3ILLIES, JORDYN11
4HENNEN, HAILEY10
5HESSE, MADYSON11
6ITEN, MYA11
9PRIMUS, MAGGIE12
10STANG, MORGAN12
11HOFER, BROOKLYN12
12BOOS, JESSICA10
18HESS, SOPHIA11
22/17KRAEMER, JENNA12
21/22MOLITOR, MADILYN11
13OLMSCHEID, HAILEE12
23/27RIEDER, JENNA12
14SUFKA, SAMANTHA11
19SALZBRUN, HAILEY10
28/23STORMS, ABBY10
30/15THEIS, ALAYNA11

 

