The ROCORI softball team defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-0 to win the Section 8-3-A title and advance to the Class 3-A state tournament next week. The Spartans improve to 14-9.

Softball Results:

Section 8-4-A Championship

STMA 11, Moorhead 1

(STMA heads to Class 4-A State Tournament)

Section 6-2-A Championship

Pequot Lakes 1, Pierz 0

Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 0

(Pequot Lakes head to Class 2-A State Tournament)