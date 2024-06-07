ROCORI Softball Captures Consolation State Title

ROCORI defeated Simley 8-6 Thursday night to capture the Class 3-A State Consolation Championship at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The Spartans broke the scoreless tie in the 4th inning with 2 runs and then posted 6 runs in the 6th inning to lead 8-0. ROCORI held off Simley to win.

Sophia Hess had 3 hits including a home run and 3 RBI, Samantha Sufka had 2 hits, a run scored and 2 RBI and Jessica Boos went 1-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI. Boos pitched all 7 innings for ROCORI allowing 9 hits and 6 runs (5 earned) with 10 strikeouts.

ROCORI finishes the season with a 21-3 record.