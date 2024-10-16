Cathedral Boys Soccer Going Back to State Tourney

Cathedral defeated Fergus Falls 5-0 Tuesday night in Sauk Centre in the Section 8A boys soccer Final. The Crusaders improve to 19-0 and are going back to the state tournament for a 4th straight year. The Crusaders finished 3rd in the state tournament last season.

Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals and Matthew Primus scored twice for the Crusaders Tuesday night. Jacob Oliver sets a new school record with 41 goals scored in a season with the final goal of the night assisted by his brother Sam.

Cathedral awaits the State Tournament seeding which takes place on Saturday morning.