Cathedral Boys Soccer Going Back to State Tourney

Cathedral Boys Soccer 2024 (photo courtesy of Alex Hess)

Cathedral defeated Fergus Falls 5-0 Tuesday night in Sauk Centre in the Section 8A boys soccer Final.  The Crusaders improve to 19-0 and are going back to the state tournament for a 4th straight year.  The Crusaders finished 3rd in the state tournament last season.

Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals and Matthew Primus scored twice for the Crusaders Tuesday night.  Jacob Oliver sets a new school record with 41 goals scored in a season with the final goal of the night assisted by his brother Sam. 

Cathedral awaits the State Tournament seeding which takes place on Saturday morning. 

 

