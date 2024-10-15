Cathedral Boys Soccer Poised For Another State Tourney Berth

The Cathedral boys soccer team has their sights set on another state tournament berth. The Crusaders are 18-0 and will face Fergus Falls in the Section 8A championship in Sauk Centre at 5:15 tonight. Cathedral beat Fergus Falls 7-0 on September 23. The Crusaders are seeking their 4th straight state tournament appearance after taking 3rd at state in 2023.

Cathedral head coach Alex Hess joined me on WJON. He acknowledges they are the favorite against Fergus Falls but says they won't take anyone lightly. Hess says they are confident having posted back to back shutouts to advance to the section final. He indicates anyone in the section could shut them down at any given time but feels the team is ready to rock and roll.

Cathedral's Jacob Oliver is 2 goals away of tying a school record of 40 goals in a season. Hess says he has just been "unreal" as a junior. Cathedral is getting Jack Stang back tonight from injury after missing 7 games. Stang is 8th in the state in scoring despite missing those games. Hess says Connor Stockman really picked up the slack when Stang was out.

Hess indicates making it back to the State Tournament has always been a goal for them. He explains it would really mean a lot to the boys especially the seniors.

Cathedral Roster:

Number Name Position Year 0 Henderson, Noah 12 00 Vaske, Gabriel 9 4 Kohn, Liam 8 5 Liebrenz, Ryan 10 6 Donlin, Lucas 12 7 Stang, Jack 12 8 Oliver, Samuel 10 9 Stockman, Connor 12 10 Layne, Mason 12 11 Primus, Matthew 12 12 Craven, Roger 10 14 Oliver, Jacob 11 16 Dukowitz, Milo 12 17 Calvert, Jaron 12 20 Bacik, Ian 12 99/24 Cluever, Joseph 10 25/21 Koski, Ryan 10 15 Wieber, Jack 11 22 Lee, Daniel 9 23 Kremer, Dominic 12 2/2 Sturm, Griffin 11 32 / 3 Ziemann, Jack 10

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alex Hess, it is available below.