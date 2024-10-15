Cathedral Boys Soccer Poised For Another State Tourney Berth
The Cathedral boys soccer team has their sights set on another state tournament berth. The Crusaders are 18-0 and will face Fergus Falls in the Section 8A championship in Sauk Centre at 5:15 tonight. Cathedral beat Fergus Falls 7-0 on September 23. The Crusaders are seeking their 4th straight state tournament appearance after taking 3rd at state in 2023.
Cathedral head coach Alex Hess joined me on WJON. He acknowledges they are the favorite against Fergus Falls but says they won't take anyone lightly. Hess says they are confident having posted back to back shutouts to advance to the section final. He indicates anyone in the section could shut them down at any given time but feels the team is ready to rock and roll.
Cathedral's Jacob Oliver is 2 goals away of tying a school record of 40 goals in a season. Hess says he has just been "unreal" as a junior. Cathedral is getting Jack Stang back tonight from injury after missing 7 games. Stang is 8th in the state in scoring despite missing those games. Hess says Connor Stockman really picked up the slack when Stang was out.
Hess indicates making it back to the State Tournament has always been a goal for them. He explains it would really mean a lot to the boys especially the seniors.
Cathedral Roster:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Year
|0
|Henderson, Noah
|12
|00
|Vaske, Gabriel
|9
|4
|Kohn, Liam
|8
|5
|Liebrenz, Ryan
|10
|6
|Donlin, Lucas
|12
|7
|Stang, Jack
|12
|8
|Oliver, Samuel
|10
|9
|Stockman, Connor
|12
|10
|Layne, Mason
|12
|11
|Primus, Matthew
|12
|12
|Craven, Roger
|10
|14
|Oliver, Jacob
|11
|16
|Dukowitz, Milo
|12
|17
|Calvert, Jaron
|12
|20
|Bacik, Ian
|12
|99/24
|Cluever, Joseph
|10
|25/21
|Koski, Ryan
|10
|15
|Wieber, Jack
|11
|22
|Lee, Daniel
|9
|23
|Kremer, Dominic
|12
|2/2
|Sturm, Griffin
|11
|32 / 3
|Ziemann, Jack
|10
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alex Hess, it is available below.