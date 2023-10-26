Cathedral Tops Duluth Marshall To Advance to State Semis

The Cathedral boys soccer team defeated Duluth Marshall 2-0 Wednesday night at Monticello High School in the Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals.

Jacob Oliver had a goal and an assist and Jack Stang added a goal for Cathedral.  Noah Henderson had 3 saves to earn the shutout in net.  The Crusaders outshot Duluth Marshall 18-5.  The top seeded Crusaders are 20-0 on the season.  This is Cathedral's 3rd straight state tournament appearance but this is the first time in 3 years they've advanced past the state quarterfinals.

Cathedral will play Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 5 p.m. Wednesday November 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Class A State Semifinals.

 

 

