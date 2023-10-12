Cathedral Boys Soccer Doing Unique Things This Season

The Cathedral boys soccer team starts section playoff games today when they host Central Minnesota Christian at 7 p.m. at Whitney Field. The Crusaders are unbeaten at 16-0 and have allowed just 2 goals all season. Cathedral head coach Alex Hess and captains Jacob Plante and Elias Drong joined me on WJON to discuss how they've accomplished these amazing feats this season.

photo courtesy of Lisa Drong photo courtesy of Lisa Drong loading...

Cathedral has appeared in back to back Class A state tournaments and they are in search of a 3rd straight State Tournament trip. Hess says they graduated 5 seniors from last year's team and knew they had some great talent returning. As for how they have only allowed 2 goals all season... Hess explains culture and pride are the primary reasons. He says their backline takes pride in limiting scoring opportunities and their team is defined with clean scoresheets and not a thirst for just goals.

photo courtesy of Lisa Drong photo courtesy of Lisa Drong loading...

Jacob Plante says what has stood out to him the most in his time at Cathedral is how well coached he's been. He says being able to play and beat Pine Island-Zumbrota, Mazeppa 2-0 in Chaska was memorable considering Cathedral lost to them 1-0 in the State Quarterfinals in 2022. Elias Drong says he loved playing soccer for the past 4 years at Cathedral especially this year where it is all coming together. He praised the coaching staff and fellow backline mates for their work on preventing goals.

The Crusaders have lost in the state tournament quarterfinals in each of the past 2 seasons but would love to close the season with an unbeaten record. Coach Hess says they try and schedule tough non-conference opponents to push the team during the regular season and get them ready for the playoffs. Hess says there are many teams in the section that concern him and they will not be looking past Central Minnesota Christian.

Cathedral Boys Soccer 2023 roster:

Number Name Position Year 0 Henderson, Noah 11 2 O'Neal, Philip 12 4 Sturm, Griffin 10 5 Plante, Jacob 12 6 Drong, Elias 12 7 Stang, Jack 11 8 Oliver, Samuel 9 9 Stockman, Connor 11 10 Layne, Mason 11 11 Primus, Matthew 11 14 Oliver, Jacob 10 15 Wieber, Jack 10 16 Dukowitz, Milo 11 17 Calvert, Jaron 11 19 Hwang, Cole 12 20 Nystrom, Alex 12 22 Newiger, Blake 12 23 Kremer, Dominic 11 27 Lee, Sean 11 30 Jacobson, Alejandro 12 32 Ziemann, Jack 9 99 Cluever, Joseph 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alex Hess, Jacob Plante and Elias Drong it is available below.